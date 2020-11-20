Subscribe
shutterstock_565063075_pk_studio-1
20 November 2020CopyrightSarah Morgan

Google agrees copyright deals with French publishers

Technology company Google has made progress in its negotiations with press publishers, signing copyright agreements with six French newspapers and magazines.

Google’s announcement comes one month after a French court ruled that Google would have to negotiate payments with French publishers for using their content.

Under the rule of “neighbouring right”, which forms part of the EU Copyright Directive, publishers are able to demand a fee from online platforms for displaying “snippets” of content.

France became the first EU member state to ratify the Copyright Directive in its national law last summer.

The technology company had originally urged policymakers to amend the directive, with Google’s senior vice president of global affairs describing the directive as “one step forward, two steps back” for Europe’s creative economy.

Initially, Google said that it would only display snippets where publishers agreed to license them for free, prompting publishers including Agence France-Presse to bring a complaint to the French competition regulator.

In April this year, the French competition regulator ordered Google to negotiate royalties in line with the directive.

Then, in October, a French appeals court ordered Google to do the same.

Yesterday, November 19, Google announced that it had signed agreements with Le Monde, Courrier International, L'Obs, Le Figaro, Liberation, and L'Express, and it is in discussion with many other titles in the national and regional daily press and magazines.

The remuneration agreements with the six papers are based on criteria such as the publisher’s “contribution to political and general information”, the daily volume of publications, the monthly internet audience, and the use of their content on Google’s sites.

Each of these agreements involves Google’s News Showcase project, in which Google has pledged to pay $1billion to publishers worldwide over the next three years for their content.

As part of this project, Google has signed partnerships with nearly 200 publications across Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Canada, the UK and Australia.

Louis Dreyfus, chairman of the management board of Le Monde, said: “We welcome this agreement signed with Google, which covers our neighbouring rights and is part of a strategy to accelerate the transformation of our group's business model.”

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Clarivate rolls out new domain registrar service in China

Instagram defends Reels TM against proposed injunction

Burberry takes on ‘Burberry Jesus’ musician

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
France rules Google must pay for news content
12 October 2020   Google will have to negotiate payments with French publishers for using their content, according to an appeals court ruling in France handed down on Thursday, October 8.
Patents
Patent domain ‘ripe for AI algorithms’, says Google
24 November 2020   Google has claimed that artificial intelligence can help the patent industry to add efficiency and insights to business practices while outlining how its own model can help entities find novel patents.
Copyright
EU to avoid monitoring obligations in DSA
16 December 2020   Proposed EU legislative reforms would require greater transparency around the removal of illegal content online, but fall short of monitoring or filtering obligations.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
Xiaomi faces global FRAND litigation in France and India
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
Lord Chris Holmes: ‘It’s high time to legislate AI’
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
The future of IP in an AI-powered world