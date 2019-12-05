Subscribe
shutterstock_300476858_danielfela
5 December 2019CopyrightSaman Javed

Global piracy sting seizes 1m website domains

A collaboration between government agencies worldwide has shuttered more than 1 million copyright-infringing website domains selling counterfeit goods this year.

In an announcement on December 2, the day of the Cyber Monday online shopping event, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said that aside from counterfeit goods, the seized websites also distributed copyright-protected film and TV content.

Of the websites seized that were selling counterfeit goods, most products were part of the electronics or fashion industries. The most popular products sold were watches, jewellery, handbags and wallets.

ICE said approximately 35,000 website domain names were seized in a joint effort between its Homeland Security Investigations, Europol, Interpol and police forces from 20 different countries, in an ongoing operation named ‘Operation in Our Sites”.

Steve Francis, director of the US National IP Rights Center, which took part in the operation, said Operation in Our Sites is a “comprehensive approach” to making the internet safer.

“For most, the holidays represent a season of goodwill and giving, but for criminals, it’s the season to lure in unsuspecting holiday shoppers because of the popularity of online shopping,” Francis said.

Additionally, industry partners participating in the operation were responsible for the seizure of 1.1 million domain names through civil actions, and the shutting down of 3 million e-commerce links on social media platforms and marketplaces.

Some of the websites, selling pirated films, television shows, music, software, electronics and counterfeit pharmaceuticals, included Lostmoviesfound.com, Lostmoviefinder.com, SRScovers.com, Panamapharma.com and Istreamitall.com.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Brazil renews patent agreements with US and EPO

Waymo v Waymo TM clash ends with settlement

CJEU rules ‘balsamico’ vinegar does not have to come from Modena

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
More than half of UK counterfeits bought intentionally: OECD
29 November 2019   Most counterfeit products sold in the UK are purchased by consumers who are intentionally buying fake goods, a new report has claimed.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown