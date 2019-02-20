Subscribe
shutterstock_654201319_studio888
20 February 2019Copyright

Film studios accuse Omniverse of ‘recruiting’ TV pirates

Film and TV studios have sued  Omniverse One World Television and its owner Jason DeMeo, alleging that they are infringing copyright by offering pirated TV for streaming.

According to the  complaint, “Omniverse’s offering is illegal, it is growing, and it undermines the legitimate market for licensed services”.

Describing itself on its website as “the future of television”, Omniverse is a platform which partners with distributors “to empower end users with the ability to view their favorite TV channels with no contracts, no credit checks and no long-term obligations”.

Companies including Paramount Pictures, Columbia, Disney, Twentieth Century Fox and Universal filed the suit against the streaming service on Thursday, February 14 in the US District Court for the Central District of California.

The film studios accused Omniverse of “recruiting” pirate services into the illicit market, and therefore operating “at a higher level in the supply chain of infringing content”. According to the suit, many of these services display a “Powered by Omniverse” graphic on their sites.

The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), of which the plaintiffs are members, issued  a statement in support of the companies.

Richard VanOrnum, spokesperson for ACE, said that “Omniverse’s illegal services, and the downstream ‘Powered by Omniverse’ entities, undermine the legitimate market for legal and licensed services, a harm that has grown as Omniverse has expanded.”

“This action is part of a long-term effort to protect the thriving legal marketplace for creative content, which now offers 140 legal online services for film and TV content in the United States, and more than 460 around the world”, VanOrnum added.

Omniverse hit back in its own  statement, saying that it believes there is “no place in the industry for media pirates and, consistent with the plaintiffs, believes their legitimate business has been harmed by the unlicensed distribution of media content”.

The streaming service said it was “highly supportive” of ACE’s mission to protect creators’ copyright and pledged to “engage quickly and constructively with the plaintiffs and their legal counsel to resolve their concerns”.

This story was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones