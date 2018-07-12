Subscribe
12 July 2018Copyright

FIFA engages legal counsel to battle pirate site

Just days before the end of the football World Cup, the sport’s international governing body FIFA has revealed its plan to tackle a pirate site.

FIFA announced that it has engaged legal counsel to take legal action in Saudi Arabia against pirate channel beoutQ, which has been streaming World Cup matches in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Qatar-based beIN Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of the World Cup in the MENA region.

Last month, FIFA warned that it was aware of the site and was exploring options to stop the infringement of its rights, including in relation to action against legitimate organisations that are seen to support such illegal activities.

In addition to engaging with counsel, the governing body is working alongside other sports rights owners that have been affected.

The statement added: “FIFA urges the authorities of Saudi Arabia and of the different countries where these illegal activities have been observed to support us in the fight against piracy.”

Tennis governing bodies, including the  US Tennis Association, the  French Tennis Federation and  Tennis Australia, have also publicly condemned and called for the immediate closure of beoutQ.

However, earlier this week, Saudi Arabia’s ministry of media denied allegations that the country is the source of beoutQ.

The World Cup ends on Sunday, July 15, when France will play Croatia.

Copyright
Saudi Arabia welcomes FIFA piracy action
13 July 2018   Saudi Arabia has welcomed FIFA’s announcement that it has engaged legal counsel to take action in Saudi Arabia against the alleged pirate channel beoutQ.
Copyright
Saudi-based satellite company source of global piracy, claims Qatar's beIN
16 August 2018   Technical evidence has allegedly established “beyond any doubt” that a satellite operator headquartered in Saudi Arabia is responsible for distributing pirated content, including the recent English Premier League and French Ligue 1 football matches.
Copyright
French court finds Arabsat distributed pirate content
14 June 2019   Qatari broadcaster beIN Sports is claiming a major victory after it announced that a French court had found Saudi-headquartered satellite distributor Arabsat to be involved in the alleged piracy operation beoutQ.


