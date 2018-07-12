FIFA engages legal counsel to battle pirate site

Just days before the end of the football World Cup, the sport’s international governing body FIFA has revealed its plan to tackle a pirate site.

FIFA announced that it has engaged legal counsel to take legal action in Saudi Arabia against pirate channel beoutQ, which has been streaming World Cup matches in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Qatar-based beIN Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of the World Cup in the MENA region.

Last month, FIFA warned that it was aware of the site and was exploring options to stop the infringement of its rights, including in relation to action against legitimate organisations that are seen to support such illegal activities.

In addition to engaging with counsel, the governing body is working alongside other sports rights owners that have been affected.

The statement added: “FIFA urges the authorities of Saudi Arabia and of the different countries where these illegal activities have been observed to support us in the fight against piracy.”

Tennis governing bodies, including the US Tennis Association, the French Tennis Federation and Tennis Australia, have also publicly condemned and called for the immediate closure of beoutQ.

However, earlier this week, Saudi Arabia’s ministry of media denied allegations that the country is the source of beoutQ.

The World Cup ends on Sunday, July 15, when France will play Croatia.

Did you enjoy reading this story? Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Nestlé on the losing side in koala TM case

Appeals court denies rehearing in ‘Blurred Lines’ case

Philips patent invalidated in SEP fight with HTC and AsusTek

BT accuses Fortinet of infringing five patents

Kilpatrick Townsend bolsters patent litigation team