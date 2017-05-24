Subscribe
amazon-2
24 May 2017Copyright

Federal Circuit backs Amazon in pillowcase row

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has upheld a lower court ruling that cleared Amazon of copyright and trademark infringement claims that had been brought by a pillowcase designer.

In a ruling handed down yesterday, May 23, the Federal Circuit rejected Seattle-based Milo & Gabby’s appeal.

According to the judgment, the US District Court for the Western District of Washington did not err when it dismissed the company’s claim in July 2015.

Milo & Gabby had accused Amazon of allowing “direct knockoff copies” of its animal-shaped pillowcases to be sold by third parties online.

By allowing third parties to use images of the pillowcases, Amazon had infringed its copyright, the company claimed.

It added that Amazon was also liable for trademark infringement because the images contained the name of the company.

However, in its ruling, the Washington court found that Milo & Gabby only obtained a trademark for its name in 2014, a year after the suit had been filed, and that Amazon could be protected from a copyright claim under safe harbour provisions outlined in the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

The lower court said the content of the pages was supplied by third parties and did not originate from Amazon.

In yesterday’s decision, a three-judge Federal Circuit panel agreed and said Milo & Gabby had “failed to provide any reason” to find that Amazon was a seller of the pillowcases.

“Because the third-party sellers retain title to the pillowcases at all times and Amazon merely provides an online marketplace … Amazon is not a seller in this case for the purposes of copyright infringement,” the judgment said.

The court also dismissed Milo & Gabby’s claims regarding palming off (also referred to as passing off).

It said the company only raised arguments regarding palming off violations for the first time when it responded to Amazon’s motion for summary judgment.

Amazon’s motion was filed in 2013 after Milo & Gabby first filed its complaint.

According to the Federal Circuit, Milo & Gabby’s initial complaint specified a false designation of origin claim and not a palming off claim.

“A false designation of origin claim is broader than a palming off claim,” the Federal Circuit said.

The court said Milo & Gabby’s broad allegations under the umbrella of a false designation of origin claim would not provide Amazon notice that it was pursuing a palming off claim.

“Because we conclude that the complaint’s general allegations regarding a false designation of origin claim did not put Amazon on notice of an intent to pursue a palming off claim, we affirm the district court’s dismissal of this claim,” the court wrote.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Disney asks judge to toss out 'Zootopia' copyright claim

Allen & Overy partner appointed as deputy High Court judge

Neon signs give Heineken a headache

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Amazon wants ruling that cleared it of IP wrongdoing to be precedential
12 July 2017   Amazon has requested a ruling that cleared it of trademark and copyright infringement relating to the actions of third parties on its site to be reissued as precedential.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide