Fawlty Towers ‘rip off’ slammed by John Cleese

Actor John Cleese, who wrote and starred in the UK comedy “Fawlty Towers”, is reportedly ready to take legal action against a “rip-off” stage production.

Cleese has taken issue with Australian company Interactive Theatre International’s stage show called “Faulty Towers the Dining Experience”.

The production, which is based on the TV show, has toured cities around the world since it was established in 1997.

But according to Cleese, Interactive Theatre International had not sought permission from him or “Fawlty Towers” co-writer Connie Booth for permission to use the characters, situations and names associated with the show.

Cleese told the Sydney Morning Herald: “These people are completely brazen, utterly shameless.

“They take our concepts, they take our characters, they take our characters’ names and then they change the W to a U and say it’s got nothing to do with our show,” he said.

Cleese went on to reference the financial success of the show.

“I’ve just found out from an Aussie journalist the astonishing financial success of the ‘Faulty Towers Rip-Off Dining Experience’. Had no idea,” Cleese tweeted yesterday, March 23.

“If they’ve been going for 20 years without paying us a penny, they could well owe us a very significant amount,” Cleese added.

In response, the theatre company said it was “staggered” by Cleese’s “vitriol” towards a tribute show.

“We are not an unauthorised rip-off show—anyone who knows the law in this area will understand that we do not require authorisation to use the concept of Fawlty Towers. We are not the bad guys he is painting us to be.”

Chris McLeod, partner at law firm Elkington & Fife, said a trademark claim could be the most likely to succeed.

Referencing a BBC-owned UK-registered mark for ‘Fawlty Towers’, which covers both stage productions and food, McLeod told WIPR he was not convinced that Cleese would be able to bring a claim himself.

“The BBC could certainly enforce the mark; phonetically they are identical and they cover similar services. Though the Australian company would have to file a counterclaim,” he said.

He added that a passing off claim, or an Australian equivalent, could succeed if the programme’s reputation was strong in Australia and if the show appeared to be an “endorsement” of the TV show.

“Fawlty Towers” was first broadcast in the UK in 1975 and a second series was made in 1979. Only 12 episodes were ever released.