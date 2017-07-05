Fatboy tries to shut down man selling inflatable loungers

Homeware company Fatboy USA has sued a Utah-based man selling inflatable foldable loungers that allegedly infringe its Lamzac model.

The case was filed at the US District Court for the Central District of Utah on Monday, July 3.

It claimed the defendant, named as Trevor Chapman, runs a website where he sells ‘the hangout lounger’ with a design “substantially the same as the designs depicted in the Lamzac lounger patents”.

Fatboy owns US design patent numbers D764,823 and D775,479 relating to the Lamzac, which is an inflatable lounger that is able to fit in a small bag and attach to a hiking bag.

Chapman runs a website where he sells a variety of camping and outdoor wear, including the ‘hangout lounger’.

Fatboy also accused Chapman of using the exact images and instructional videos on his website and social media posts that were used by Fatboy as part of its marketing campaigns.

“Defendant engaged and continues to engage in these activities wilfully, with the knowledge that the design of the infringing product is substantially [the] same as the designs depicted in the Lamzac lounger patents without authorisation,” it said in the claim.

It is seeking injunctive relief, a transfer of profits made from the allegedly infringing products, damages, attorneys’ fees and other costs the court may consider equitable.

