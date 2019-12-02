Subscribe
2 December 2019CopyrightSaman Javed

Facebook removes controversial Tory advert on copyright grounds

Facebook has taken down a Conservative election advert that used BBC footage for infringing copyright after the public broadcaster complained that the material had been used out of context.

In a statement yesterday, December 1, the social media platform said it has removed the content following a valid IP claim from the rights owner.

"Whenever we receive valid IP claims against content on the platform, in advertising or elsewhere, we act in accordance with our policies and take action as required."

Although the advert was removed on IP grounds, it comes after the BBC complained that the content had been used out of context in a way that "could damage perceptions of our impartiality".

The 15-second video was first shown on Thursday afternoon after being viewed at least 350,000 times. It showed two BBC presenters, Laura Kuenssberg and Huw Edwards speaking about Brexit delays.

The clips were edited into a montage of Kuenssberg saying the words “pointless delay to Brexit”, followed by Edwards talking about “another Brexit delay”.

The advert was captioned: “A hung parliament = gridlock. Stop the chaos. Vote Conservative.”

After the advert was taken down, Edwards tweeted: “Good. My thoughts on this kind of stunt are unprintable.”

The Conservative Party said the footage had "not been edited in a manner that misleads or changes the reporting".

In a statement at the time, the BBC asked the party to take the advert down, adding that it was a “completely unacceptable use of BBC content which distorts our output and which could damage perceptions of our impartiality”.

But, the Conservatives said it was “clear the footage was not edited in a manner that misleads or changes the reporting”.

“All political parties make use of BBC content. We will be asking the BBC if in the interests of fairness they intend to complain about other political parties who use their content,” the party added.

Facebook launches $2m phishing suit
29 October 2019   Facebook has invoked trademark law to target the operators of alleged phishing sites which imitate the social media platform and its subsidiary Instagram.
AI startup accuses Facebook of misappropriating trade secrets
6 March 2020   An artificial intelligence startup has accused Facebook of hiring an employee, having him share the startup’s “secret sauce” trade secrets and then offering this technology as open-source code.


