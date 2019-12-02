Facebook removes controversial Tory advert on copyright grounds

Facebook has taken down a Conservative election advert that used BBC footage for infringing copyright after the public broadcaster complained that the material had been used out of context.

In a statement yesterday, December 1, the social media platform said it has removed the content following a valid IP claim from the rights owner.

"Whenever we receive valid IP claims against content on the platform, in advertising or elsewhere, we act in accordance with our policies and take action as required."

Although the advert was removed on IP grounds, it comes after the BBC complained that the content had been used out of context in a way that "could damage perceptions of our impartiality".

The 15-second video was first shown on Thursday afternoon after being viewed at least 350,000 times. It showed two BBC presenters, Laura Kuenssberg and Huw Edwards speaking about Brexit delays.

The clips were edited into a montage of Kuenssberg saying the words “pointless delay to Brexit”, followed by Edwards talking about “another Brexit delay”.

The advert was captioned: “A hung parliament = gridlock. Stop the chaos. Vote Conservative.”

After the advert was taken down, Edwards tweeted: “Good. My thoughts on this kind of stunt are unprintable.”

The Conservative Party said the footage had "not been edited in a manner that misleads or changes the reporting".

In a statement at the time, the BBC asked the party to take the advert down, adding that it was a “completely unacceptable use of BBC content which distorts our output and which could damage perceptions of our impartiality”.

But, the Conservatives said it was “clear the footage was not edited in a manner that misleads or changes the reporting”.

“All political parties make use of BBC content. We will be asking the BBC if in the interests of fairness they intend to complain about other political parties who use their content,” the party added.

