Subscribe
istock-500708073_aslan-alphan
20 June 2017Copyright

Exam board sues study help site for copyright infringement

The American Chemical Society’s (ACS) exam board has sued an online study help site for copyright violations, alleging “widescale and systemic infringement”.

The complaint was filed against Chegg at the US District Court for the Northern District of California on Monday, June 19.

At issue is the use of photographs of exams uploaded by users who then ask other paid-for subscribers for help on questions.

Only paid subscribers can ask and answer questions, but the content is available for the wider public.

The ACS, a scientific research society, claims that this infringes its copyright.

“Chegg derives benefits from making copyright-protected content searchable, including subscription fees and advertising revenue,” it said in the claim.

The exam board governs several science undergraduate-level exams in the US.

It owns several copyrightfor its exams, including US registration number TXu 2-024-404, for the 2016 chemistry exam and other exams from previous years.

The ACS claimed both of these and several others were infringed by the site, despite a warning stating “it is illegal to photocopy or post any part of this examination on the internet”.

“Chegg encourages its employees and contractors to infringe third-party copyrighted materials,” added the ACS in the case.

The ACS is seeking a transfer of profits obtained from the allegedly infringing products, statutory damages, the impoundment/destruction of all materials used in the violation, injunctive relief and a jury trial.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories:

Mattel takes aim in Barbie tanning TM opposition

SCOTUS refuses to hear ‘Dancing baby’ copyright dispute

Washington Redskins real winners in SCOTUS Tam ruling: lawyers

SCOTUS deems disparaging TM ban unconstitutional

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones