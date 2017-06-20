Exam board sues study help site for copyright infringement

The American Chemical Society’s (ACS) exam board has sued an online study help site for copyright violations, alleging “widescale and systemic infringement”.

The complaint was filed against Chegg at the US District Court for the Northern District of California on Monday, June 19.

At issue is the use of photographs of exams uploaded by users who then ask other paid-for subscribers for help on questions.

Only paid subscribers can ask and answer questions, but the content is available for the wider public.



The ACS, a scientific research society, claims that this infringes its copyright.

“Chegg derives benefits from making copyright-protected content searchable, including subscription fees and advertising revenue,” it said in the claim.

The exam board governs several science undergraduate-level exams in the US.

It owns several copyrightfor its exams, including US registration number TXu 2-024-404, for the 2016 chemistry exam and other exams from previous years.



The ACS claimed both of these and several others were infringed by the site, despite a warning stating “it is illegal to photocopy or post any part of this examination on the internet”.

“Chegg encourages its employees and contractors to infringe third-party copyrighted materials,” added the ACS in the case.

The ACS is seeking a transfer of profits obtained from the allegedly infringing products, statutory damages, the impoundment/destruction of all materials used in the violation, injunctive relief and a jury trial.

