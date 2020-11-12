Subscribe
shutterstock_1437553304_tobias_arhelger
12 November 2020CopyrightRory O'Neill

Europol shuts down €1.9m piracy operation

Europol and national law enforcement agencies have shut down a Swiss piracy operation which earned €1.9 million ($2.2 million) from illegal streaming boxes.

The joint operation targeted a Swiss company selling multimedia boxes, which allowed users to access more than 82,000 copyright-protected films and TV series. The company had sold 20,000 boxes, according to a preliminary investigation.

Swiss police shut down the website used to stream the illegal content, supported by copyright complaints from US film studios and TV channels. National police forces also seized eleven servers in France, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland. The operation resulted in three arrests and the seizure of eight Swiss bank accounts.

Streaming boxes are now a major front in authorities’ fight against piracy. In June, a former UK police officer was sentenced to one year in prison for selling Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) devices, which Greater Manchester Police said cost rights owners more than £2 million.

The Premier League has also supported criminal investigations, targeting the sale of IPTV boxes offering access to live football. These include so-called ‘beoutQ boxes’, linked to the Saudi-based pirate channel.

A 39-year old man in north-west London was found guilty of selling the boxes last September, after an investigation jointly-backed by the Premier League and the Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT).

“The message is now unequivocal; if you sell a device that provides access to content that is not licensed or owned by you, you will face a criminal conviction,” said FACT chief executive Kieron Sharp.

The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), a coalition of film and TV companies including Amazon, Comcast, Netflix and Sky, have also pursued the sellers of IPTV set-top boxes in Australia, resulting in the shutdown of more than 30 illegal services.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

EU Council urges Commission to do more on counterfeits

China strengthens copyright law

Russia jurisdiction report: Dealing with patent infringements

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Ex-police officer jailed for selling illegal streaming devices
4 June 2020   A former police officer has been jailed for selling illegal devices that bypassed paid-for TV content and cost legitimate service providers more than £2 million.
Copyright
Premier League hails conviction of beoutQ streaming box retailer
8 October 2019   A man has been found guilty by a UK court of distributing illegal streaming devices that allow access to pirated sports content including the Premier League on the beoutQ channel.
Copyright
Streaming services target ‘serial mass-infringer’
9 July 2021   A consortium of several of the world’s largest media companies, including Disney, Netflix, Amazon and Universal, have filed a lawsuit against “serial-mass infringer” Jason Tusa, the alleged operator of several pirate TV subscription services.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Unitary Patent entices 27,500 registrations with SMEs making up a third
‘A successful year’: UPC reveals key case figures ahead of first anniversary