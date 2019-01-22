Subscribe
istock-1025842380-jirsak
22 January 2019Copyright

European copyright reforms face delay

Major reforms to EU copyright law have been delayed after talks to discuss the proposals were called off yesterday, January 21.

The European Commission proposed the Directive on the Digital Single Market in September 2016.

In September 2018, the European Parliament approved the directive which then progressed to discussions between the Commission, the Parliament and the European Council.

Negotiations between the three bodies were due to be held yesterday, but were called off after a meeting between EU member states on Friday, January 18, failed to make progress on the issue.

Elements of the proposed legislation have proved controversial, with tech companies such as Google lobbying against the reforms.

Article 11 of the proposed directive has come in for criticism from major tech firms. Known as a “link tax” or “snippet tax”, this would impose charges on companies such as Google and Microsoft for displaying snippets of publishers’ content on their search engines.

Google recently released a “test” of what its search engine would look like if article 11 was introduced, displaying no images, headlines or snippets from stories.

In response, publishers criticised Google's “scaremongering” over the potential changes.

Article 13, meanwhile, would require companies such as YouTube and Instagram to filter content to prevent the uploading of copyright-protected material.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation has expressed concern that article 13 will lead to censorship, warning of the “irreparable harm it will do to free expression and the hope of a fair, open internet”.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

China and US trade talks stall over IP issues

Red Bull targets US gas station in grey market goods lawsuit

Number of US patents granted in 2018 down by 3.3%: research

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Negotiations on EU copyright reform to rumble into 2019
18 December 2018   Discussions to finalise the language of the EU’s controversial copyright directive will continue into the New Year, as negotiators last week failed to agree on the language of the draft legislation.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Unitary Patent entices 27,500 registrations with SMEs making up a third
‘A successful year’: UPC reveals key case figures ahead of first anniversary