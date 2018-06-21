Subscribe
jlgutierrez-istockphoto-com-copyright-
21 June 2018Copyright

EU takes step closer to passing copyright directive

The European Parliament’s legal affairs committee (JURI) voted in favour of the draft directive hoped to modernise copyright rules in the EU yesterday, June 20.

The directive is aimed at modernising the European copyright framework and allowing it to meet the requirements of the digital age, but it has been criticised by a number of stakeholders.

According to Julia Reda, a member of European Parliament for the Pirate Party: “Despite a massive outpouring of protest from voters during these last few days, the majority voted for both the link tax and upload filters.”

One of the more controversial aspects of the directive is the provision (article 11) which addresses the so-called value gap—the remuneration received by authors and performers compared to the profits made by the internet platforms making rights owners’ works available.

Under the right, publishers could charge services such as Google for displaying parts of a work in search results.

Ron Moscona, partner at the international law firm Dorsey & Whitney, said that this proposal will give the press an independent right to enforce the copyright in their publications, in the same way that authors enforce their copyright under existing laws.

“The provision may assist in the enforcement of copyright online, but in principle it does not introduce a major change to copyright laws,” he said.

Article 13, which would require internet platforms to filter uploaded content, has also come under fire.

Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the world wide web, and more than 70 other internet experts, spoke out against the provision in a letter sent to the European parliament a week before the vote.

“By requiring internet platforms to perform automatic filtering all of the content that their users upload, article 13 takes an unprecedented step towards the transformation of the internet, from an open platform for sharing and innovation, into a tool for the automated surveillance and control of its users,” said the letter.

Late last month, the European Council’s Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) finalised its position on the draft.

It proposed that service providers are considered liable for copyright infringement when they fail to take “urgent steps” to prevent the availability of copyright-protected works on their platforms.

Coreper added that exemptions from this liability should be made available to platforms under certain conditions, “linked notably to their size”.

A wider parliamentary vote on the new copyright rules will take place on July 5.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

TPN Europe 2018: Volvo talks protecting IoT data with IP

Keynote address: AI, poems and IP ownership

‘We are facing a new world’ with AI, says Microsoft patent attorney

Federal Circuit reignites Dr Pepper v Coca-Cola clash

Amazon sued for patent infringement over Alexa

Teradata accuses German rival of stealing trade secrets

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
European Parliament reopens copyright debate
5 July 2018   The European Parliament rejected a draft directive aimed at modernising copyright rules earlier today, sending it back to the drawing board.
Copyright
Film makers endorse EU copyright directive
4 September 2018   Film directors and screenwriters have urged the European Parliament to pass the Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market, which is due to be discussed next week.
Copyright
Article 13 is an ‘unrealistic’ approach to copyright: YouTube CEO
13 November 2018   The CEO of YouTube has expressed concern about the European Parliament’s “unrealistic” approach to modernising copyright rules in the EU.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Unitary Patent entices 27,500 registrations with SMEs making up a third
‘A successful year’: UPC reveals key case figures ahead of first anniversary