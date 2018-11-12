Subscribe
istock-863843404-johann-sebastian
12 November 2018Copyright

Ed Sheeran settles $5m copyright claim

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and country stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have settled a copyright claim with two Australian songwriters.

In January, Sean Carey and Beau Golden sued the three singers, claiming that the song “ The Rest Of Our Life”, the title track of McGraw’s and Hill’s duets album, infringes a song owned by the Australian duo.

Sheeran co-wrote “The Rest of Our Life” with the country duo.

All parties have agreed in principle to settle the case and have it dismissed in 30 days if all issues are resolved.

On Friday, November 9, District Judge Paul Oetken ordered the dismissal of the action without costs and without prejudice to restoring the action if either side makes an application to restore the claim within 30 days.

In a lawsuit filed at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York in January, Carey and Golden alleged that the three had undertaken “blatant copying” of their song “ When I Found You”.

Written in 2014 by Australian songwriters Carey, Golden, and Jasmine Rae (who is not a plaintiff), the song had reached over 150,000 streams on Spotify at the time of the suit’s filing, according to the plaintiffs.

“The copying is, in many instances, verbatim, note-for-note copying of important and original elements of the song, and is obvious to the ordinary observer,” said the pair.

The song’s other co-writers and Sony Music Entertainment, the company that released “The Rest Of Our Life”, were also named as defendants.

Carey and Golden claimed that Sony Music Entertainment knew the copying had occurred but did nothing to prevent it and didn’t alert the pair.

They went on to allege that “it very well may have been an agent of Sony Music Entertainment who provided the other defendants” with access to their song.

Alternatively, Carey and Golden suggested that the track “When I Found You” was being played frequently on the radio when Sheeran was touring across Australia.

The plaintiffs were seeking at least $5 million in damages, injunctive relief, and royalties if injunctive relief was not appropriate.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Louis Vuitton wins dispute over ‘custom-made’ goods in Japan

Arista v Cisco: Fed Circuit says no assignor estoppel at PTAB

LG and Toshiba-Samsung venture end patent battle

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
In winning shape: Ed Sheeran’s copyright dispute
8 April 2022   The musician’s notable win in the ‘Shape of You’ case underscores that legal disputes over pop songs can’t derive from coincidental similarities, say Mark Kramer, Mark Nichols, Georgia Carr of Potter Clarkson.
Copyright
Ed Sheeran hit with another copyright claim
11 January 2018   Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has been hit with a copyright claim over a song he co-wrote with country stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.
Copyright
Ed Sheeran wins ‘Shape of You’ copyright case
6 April 2022   Singer Ed Sheeran has prevailed in a major copyright dispute over his 2017 chart topper “Shape of You” at the High Court of England and Wales.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones