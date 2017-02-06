Duran Duran granted appeal request in copyright clash

UK pop band Duran Duran have been granted leave by an English High Court justice to appeal against a copyright judgment handed down by the court in December last year.

On Friday, February 3, Duran Duran issued a press release outlining the details of the appeal, which was allowed by Mr Justice Arnold.

In December last year, Arnold ruled against the pop band in their dispute against Gloucester Place Music, which is owned by US company Sony/ATV.

Gloucester brought a breach of agreements case against the band, seeking to prevent Duran Duran from exercising their statutory right under US copyright law to terminate the music publisher’s ability to collect royalties on some of their earliest songs after 35 years.

The music publisher stated that this would be a breach of their UK contract.

According to the release, Duran Duran are “particularly pleased” to receive permission to appeal against the decision as the ruling “impacts the wider creative community” and songwriters worldwide.

No date has been set for the Court of Appeal hearing.

Nick Rhodes, founding member and keyboardist of the band, said: “It was enormously disappointing that Sony/ATV decided to mount this aggressive and unexpected action against us to try to prevent the simple principles and rights afforded to all artists in America regarding their copyright after 35 years.”

He added that the band was grateful for the opportunity to appeal.

“In his judgment, Mr Justice Arnold stated that his decision was not made without hesitation; we were heartened by this sentiment because we felt it was an acknowledgement that something was truly flawed about the premise and reality of what is at stake,” said Rhodes.

