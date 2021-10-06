Subscribe
shutterstock_204036952_ron_ellis-1
6 October 2021CopyrightMuireann Bolger

Dr Seuss secures injunction but no damages over ‘Star Trek’ mash-up

Dr Seuss Enterprises has settled its copyright dispute over a comic mash-up of “Oh the Places you’ll go” and “ Star Trek”, after ComicMix conceded that it had infringed upon the late author’s work and accepted a permanent injunction.

The two companies filed the joint motion at the US District Court for the District Court of California on Tuesday, October 5, which will see ComicMix avoid any liability for damages.

The dispute dates back to 2016 when former “Star Trek” screenwriter and science fiction author Gerrold Templeton and artist Ty Templeton created the comic book, “Oh, the Places You’ll Boldly Go”, as part of a Kickstarter campaign.

This prompted the estate of Theodor Seuss Geisel to sue ComicMix, its co-founder Glenn Hauman, and the Templetons for copyright and trademark infringement, as well as unfair competition.

Dr Seuss’ estate alleged that the comic “purports to be an amalgamation of the Dr Seuss works and certain characters, imagery, and other elements from Star Trek” and was copied from the Dr Seuss works, primarily “Oh the Places You’ll Go!”

Not ‘fair use’

Dr Seuss’ estate claimed that the makers of the mash-up comic infringed by creating “wholesale slavish copies” of Seuss illustrations and text in its mash-up comic.

The estate also claimed that the comic incorporated protected elements of the books “Horton Hears a Who”, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”, “The Lorax”, and “The Sneetches and Other Stories”.

In August, Dr Seuss was denied a summary judgment in the suit after Judge Janis Sammartino in California ruled that the case should go before a jury trial.

The order also denied ComicMix’s motion for reconsideration of a referral order, holding that a Ninth Circuit’s reversal of a previous summary judgment in ComicMix’s favour left the referral order subject to reconsideration.

The Ninth Circuit found in December 2020 that the mash-up in dispute, “Oh, The Places You’ll Boldly Go!”, could not be protected as “fair use”.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Ericsson sues Apple over 5G SEP licensing rates

Fed Circ affirms CosmoKey authentication patent

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Dr Seuss estate sues Star Trek writer over comic book
15 November 2016   Dr Seuss Enterprises, the estate of late children’s author and illustrator Theodor Seuss Geisel, has sued the producers of a comic book.
Copyright
Dr Seuss, ‘Star Trek’ mashup suit will go to jury trial
11 August 2021   Dr Seuss Enterprises has been denied a summary judgment in a copyright suit related to the comic book “Oh, The Places You’ll Boldly Go!”


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones