Subscribe
action-sports-photography-shutterstock-com-donald-trump-
20 October 2016Copyright

Donald Trump in copyright clash with Skittles photographer

US presidential candidate Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr, and vice presidential candidate Mike Pence have been dragged into a copyright brawl with a UK-based photographer.

The photographer, David Kittos, sued the defendants alleging that Trump’s campaign illegally used his photograph of a bowl of Skittles.

The image, called “White Bowl of Candy”, was created in 2010 and is displayed on image-hosting website Flickr. It is registered with the US Copyright Office under number VA0002018955.

Trump Jr had originally tweeted the image with a message that read: “If I had a bowl of Skittles and I told you just three would kill you. Would you take a handful? That’s our Syrian refugee problem.”

Above the message, Trump Jr added: “This image says it all. Let’s end the politically correct agenda that doesn’t put America first.”

The image has now been removed from Twitter.

In a suit filed at the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division on Tuesday, October 18, Kittos claimed that the photograph would have continued to remain on Trump Jr’s account had it not been removed by Twitter at the demand of Kittos’ counsel.

The suit claimed that the unauthorised use of the photograph is “reprehensibly offensive” to Kittos as he is a Cypriot refugee who was forced to flee his home at the age of six years old.

“On information and belief, many thousands of individuals across the US are now reproducing, publicly displaying, transmitting, and otherwise using the photograph as part of promoting Trump and Pence, without plaintiff’s authorisation,” said the suit.

Kittos is seeking injunctive relief, damages, an account of all profits derived from the use of the copyrighted image, and a jury trial.

Heather Blaise, partner at Blaise & Nitschke and representative for Kittos, said: "Kittos decided to take a stand for artists everywhere. This is about protecting artists' ownership rights and not allowing someone to co-opt artists' work to launch polemic attacks, like the defendants did here."

She added that she wants the jury to focus on this reasoning.

"Our client would also like a public apology from the defendants because, as a refugee himself, Kittos never would have authorised his work to be used in connection with the defendants' offensive political message," added Blaise.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Trump Organization sued by photographer for Instagram post
26 June 2017   A New York-based photographer has sued US President Donald Trump over the unauthorised use of a photo during the US presidential election campaign.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones