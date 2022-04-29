Subscribe
shutterstock_701297425_pe3k
29 April 2022CopyrightAlex Baldwin

‘Destiny 2’ dev can’t pursue copyright claims against cheat maker

The developer of free-to-play shooter “Destiny 2”, Bungie, cannot levy copyright infringement claims against cheat maker AimJunkies.com, but can still proceed with with its trademark action, a Washington court has ruled.

In an order published on Wednesday, April 27, the US District Court for the Western District of Washington granted AimJunkies and its owner Phoenix Digital’s motion to dismiss the claims that it it had infringed Bungie’s copyright by selling cheat programs for “Destiny 2”.

However, judge Thomas Zilly denied the defendants motion to compell mandatory arbitration for the remaining causes of action.

Bungie bought a total of nine causes of actions against AimJunkies, specifically copyright infringement, trademark infringement, false designation of origin, circumvention of technology, breach of contract, tortious interference, violation of the Washington Consumer Protection Act, and unjust enrichment.

AimJunkies moved to dismiss the claims, alleging that Bungie had failed to sufficiently plead its claims and argued that all but the copyright and trademark infringement claims were “subject to binding arbitration” according to “Destiny 2’s” own limited software license agreement (LSLA).

Zilly ruled that Bungie had failed to prove that Aimjunkies had “copied constituent elements” of Destiny 2. Instead, Bungie had claimed that the cheat software constituted copying and reproducing Bungie’s work without its permission. As a result, Zilly dismissed Bungie’s claims of copyright infringement.

However, Aimjunkie’s unauthorised usage of the “Destiny” trademark to market its cheats was evidence enough to maintain trademark infringement action, the court ruled.

As Bungie had demonstrated it owned a valid trademark for “Destiny”, the court agreed that AimJunkie’s use was likely to cause confusion and therefore denied Aimjunkie’s bid to throw out the false designation of origin claims.

The court granted the bid to compell arbitration for the all remaining causes of action. It also dismissed all actyions against four individuals listed as defendants, claiming that Bungie did not clearly assert whether they were liable for the claims “solely” because of their relationship to Phoenix Digital.

Bungie launched its complaint against Aimjunkies in June last year, alleging that the cheat suite sold by Aimjunkies would “circumvent” and “evade”  protection measues in the game in order to give players an unfair advantage.

“Cheaters ruin the experience of playing ‘Destiny 2’. Not only do cheaters impair the enjoyment of gameplay by non-cheaters with whom they interact in-game; cheaters illegitimately obtain and thereby devalue the in-game rewards that non-cheaters obtain Legitimately,” said Bungie.

This cheat software, Bungie claimed infringed its IP and breached the games software licensing agreement.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

CMS hires experienced litigator from HSF

Sweden: Firmer protection needed for Cypriot cheese

Zara says independent ‘House of Zana’ should rebrand

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
‘Destiny 2’ creator launches copyright suit over cheat hack
17 June 2021   The creator of the video game “Destiny 2”, Bungie, has accused AimJunkies.com of infringing its copyright by selling a software “cheat” program that gives players an unfair advantage when playing the game.
Copyright
Ubisoft, Bungie team up against videogame cheat maker
3 August 2021   Game companies Bungie and Ubisoft have filed a joint lawsuit against five individuals behind Ring-1, a company that develops and sells cheats for popular online multiplayer games.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones