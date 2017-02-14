Dallas Buyers Club takes on BitTorrent film distributor

Texas-based Dallas Buyers Club (DBC) has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against an individual who allegedly distributed award-winning film “ Dallas Buyers Club” illegally.

DBC is the registered copyright owner of “Dallas Buyers Club”, a 2013 film featuring Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner and Jared Leto.

The film is registered at the US Copyright Office under number PA 1-873-195, 2013.

According to the claim (pdf), filed at the US District Court for the District of Oregon, Portland Division on Saturday, February 11, the defendant, who is only identified by their IP address, is based in Oregon.

“DBC comes to court seeking relief as the motion picture ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ is one of the most trafficked films in the BitTorrent network and is being illegally downloaded and distributed countless times worldwide with many confirmed instances of infringing activity traced to Oregon,” said the suit.

DBS claimed that the defendant has been observed and confirmed as distributing “Dallas Buyers Club” and other copyrighted content “persistently and consistently” for months.

The defendant is also allegedly associated with the peer-to-peer exchange of more than 100 copyrighted titles through the BitTorrent network.

DBS said it had sent multiple Digital Millennium Copyright Act notices to the defendant before filing the copyright suit.

The Texas-based company is seeking injunctive relief enjoining the defendant from direct, indirect or contributory infringement of DBS’s rights, statutory damages, a finding of wilful infringement, attorneys’ fees and a jury trial.

