On March 26 the European Parliament and the Council voted in favour of the Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market (DSM) by 348 votes to 274 against, with 24 abstentions.

The directive is intended to modernise the European copyright framework to take account of new technology and online distribution channels and to improve the way things work for content owners and providers/consumers of content, which was always going to be a trade-off of conflicting interests.