Subscribe
barcelona-dem10
16 May 2017Copyright

Preview: IACC Spring Conference 2017

More than 300 IP professionals will convene in Barcelona, Spain, for the International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition (IACC)’s annual Spring Conference, which takes place at the Hotel Arts Barcelona from May 17 to 19. The three-day event is a unique opportunity for the anti-counterfeiting industry to network with other IP professionals, government officials and business leaders, and to pursue discussions around attendees’ common commitment to IP protection.

IP enforcement, policy issues and the global distribution chain are at the top of the agenda.

The conference kicks off with member meetings, including the concurrent industry working group (IWG) meetings. Topics covered are apparel and footwear, electronics, cosmetics and personal care, in addition to content and media. IACC members participating in the organisation’s regional task forces and advisory groups will also have the opportunity to meet.

During the conference a panel of US and international IP attachés will host a dialogue with attendees to provide updates on IP enforcement and policy issues in their respective regions. This is a unique opportunity for attendees to share their concerns and ideas for better IP protection in a particular region and to expand their global network.

Roundtable sessions will provide attendees with the opportunity to develop relationships and discuss individual issues with representatives from law enforcement and intermediary companies from various countries in a small group setting.

The first keynote speaker, Eloy Quirós, commissioner general of the Spanish Judicial Police, is scheduled to speak on the second day of the conference. Josep Carles Llagostera, principal customs administrator at the Barcelona-El Prat Airport, is the second keynote speaker. Mr. Llagostera will address the audience on Friday, May 19.

Panel discussions

Attendees will have access to a number of high-level panel sessions. In one session panellists will highlight connections between the North Africa region and its European neighbours across the Mediterranean, and offer best practices for brand protection programmes in the region. This panel will also provide insight and experiences of tackling counterfeits in Africa, and its growing importance as a production source, a distribution hub, and a consumer market for counterfeit goods.

Other sessions include discussions surrounding counterfeiters’ strategies and tactics for goods in transit; industry’s and government’s efforts to track, find and enforce against online counterfeiting; and inter-agency government coordination in IP enforcement.

On May 19, panel sessions will focus on data privacy and how it affects IP enforcement. The impact of these laws on the investigation and enforcement of IP offences has become increasingly relevant to rights holders and the investigators they engage. This panel will examine positive and negative effects of data privacy laws on brand protection efforts.

Attendees will also discuss global challenges and creative solutions for the online marketplace. The discussion will touch on what brands and platforms can do to work together regarding issues faced by each side, and how to effectively and efficiently resolve these issues through collaboration, the creation and adoption of new tools to improve detection and enforcement, and more.

Register for the Spring Conference  here.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India