Subscribe
fruttipics-istockphoto-com-china-stamp-
28 April 2017Copyright

China police solve 17,000 IP infringement cases

China’s police solved 17,000 cases involving IP infringement in 2016, according to Shen Changyu, head of the State Intellectual Property Office (SIPO).

This comes as part of a larger effort to create a more innovative economy in the country, explained Xinhua, China’s official news agency.

Speaking at a press conference, Changyu added that in 2016, customs authorities seized more than 17,000 shipments of goods suspected of IP infringement, with these involving about 42 million individual units.

Chinese courts heard 136,500 IP cases in 2016, a 24.8% increase, with a total of 3,797 people being arrested and 7,059 being prosecuted.

The National Copyright Administration instigated more than 5,500 cases involving internet IP infringement and shut down more than 3,000 websites, with total fines of RMB 20.5 million ($3 million) since 2005.

In March, China’s State Council issued a guideline on counterfeiting and IP infringements, demanding better market supervision, and improvements to the law, regulations and standards.

Changyu explained that a group of IP protection centres will be established to fast-track cases involving IP infringement.

“With the government’s efforts to improve IP protection, the country’s inventiveness has grown,” said Xinhua.

SIPO received nearly 1.34 million applications for invention patents in 2016, an increase of 21.5% year-on-year, with Chinese inventors making up more than 40,000 international applications.

Today’s top stories

Khloé Kardashian tangled up in Instagram copyright row

Duracell accuses wholesaler of selling grey market batteries

Singapore’s IP office launches innovation fund

Goldberg Segalla appoints new IP practice chair

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
China maps out IP business plan for foreign investors
17 August 2017   China has promised to improve IP protection for foreign investors as it seeks to build a better business environment for them.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office