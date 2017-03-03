Subscribe
saknakorn-istockphoto-com-tv-
3 March 2017Copyright

China police raid factory programming pirate IPTV boxes

Police in China have raided a factory that was illegally programming internet protocol TV boxes to stream pirated content.

The factory, based in Shenzen, was also marketing and selling the boxes under the ‘Filstream’ brand.

Alan Zhou and Roland Lu, the owners and operators of Shenzhen Welnavi Technology factory, were arrested on Tuesday, February 28, and charged with copyright infringement on Wednesday, March 1.

Two senior programmers at the factory were also arrested and charged.

According to a press release from law firm Sheppard Mullin, all those arrested are expected to remain in custody pending trial, which is likely to take place next year.

Copyright infringement has a maximum penalty of seven years in prison in China.

Sheppard Mullin assisted in the raid by filing and providing to Shenzhen police over 30 US copyright registrations as the basis for the copyright infringement charges against the defendants.

Spearheaded by ABS-CBN, a media and entertainment network based in the Philippines, the arrests were a culmination of an eight-month long investigation.

To date, the investigation has resulted in the arrest and seizure of Filstream box distributors in Illinois and Florida.

The criminal arrest and prosecution of additional distributors throughout the US and Canada is ongoing and expected within the coming weeks.

Elisha Lawrence, head of global anti-piracy at ABS-CBN, said: “The police have determined that Zhou and Lu ran a global piracy operation with the intent to interfere with ABS-CBN’s legitimate business.”

According to Lawrence, Zhou and Lu have disrupted the network’s legitimate business.

“In addition, Filstream’s distributors contacted ABS-CBN’s distributors throughout the US, Canada, Australia and Europe, soliciting them to be Filstream’s distributors,” she said.

“They blatantly confused customers by using ABS-CBN’s registered trademarks and logos on their websites and social media sites,” added Lawrence.

ABS-CBN plans to continue to initiate and enforce criminal and civil actions against infringers.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
China sets new damages record in EV trade secrets case
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Is the US clampdown on bad faith TMs creating collateral damage?
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
Xiaomi faces global FRAND litigation in France and India
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain