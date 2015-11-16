Subscribe
africa-studio-shutterstock-com
16 November 2015Copyright

Charity claims it owns ‘Happy Birthday’ copyright

A children’s charity has stepped into the heated copyright dispute surrounding the popular “Happy birthday to you” tune, claiming it is the correct owner of the lyrics’ rights.

The Association for Childhood Education International (ACEI) stated that Patty Hill, the claimed author of the song, granted the ownership of her intellectual property rights, including to the “Happy birthday” lyrics, to the charity.

The ACEI, a charity set up by Hill in 1892, intervened in the dispute on November 9 following the US District Court for the Central District of California’s September decision that Warner/Chappell, a record label, was no longer entitled to royalties to the song. Warner/Chappell has appealed against the ruling.

Warner/Chappell had claimed it owned the song’s copyright following the acquisition of music publisher Summy Co in 1935. In that year, Summy Co had registered the rights to the song with the US Copyright Office.

But in September this year, the court said that three agreements between Summy Co and Hill and her sister Mildred did not cover the transfer of the rights to the song’s lyrics, and therefore rejected Warner/Chappell’s ownership claim.

Patty Hill died in 1946, and the ACEI claimed that it is “very likely” that Hill does still have copyright protection for the lyrics.

In its filing to the court, the ACEI said: “Patty Hill bequeathed her entire estate to Jessica Hill [Patty Hill’s daughter] ... When Jessica Hill died, her entire estate ultimately went to ACEI, which included ownership in the Hill Foundation, as well as those same copyrights.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
No copyright to ‘Happy Birthday’ lyrics, judge rules
23 September 2015   A US judge has ruled that the lyrics to “Happy Birthday to You” are not protected by copyright, finding against music publisher Warner/Chappell.
Copyright
Happy Birthday copyright case reaches court
24 March 2015   A US court has heard arguments in a case that will decide whether the copyright protecting the song Happy Birthday to You is valid.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones