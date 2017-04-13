‘Charging Bull’ artist says ‘Fearless Girl’ sculpture violates his rights

The artist who created the “Charging Bull” sculpture in New York has reportedly said that a nearby sculpture called “Fearless Girl” violates his rights.

Yesterday, April 12, reports from Reuters and The Guardian said that Italian-American artist Arturo Di Modica also said that the “Fearless Girl” sculpture changes the “meaning and context” of his sculpture.

Di Modica installed the “Charging Bull” in front of the New York Stock Exchange in 1987.

The artist spent $360,000 to create, cast and install the bull. It was installed after the 1987 stock market crash as a symbol of the “strength and power of the American people”.

“Fearless Girl” was installed on International Women’s Day, on March 8.

It has come to symbolise female empowerment since its installation.

The Washington Post reported that Di Modica “doled out sharp criticism” of the statue and said it was not art but a “publicity stunt”.

“Fearless Girl” statue was commissioned by State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) and created by artist Kristen Visbal.

An article written by SSGA said there has been an “overwhelming reaction” to the statue and that the company’s goal was to “raise awareness and drive a conversation around the need to improve gender diversity in corporate leadership roles”.

Reuters reported that Norman Siegel, the attorney acting on behalf of Di Modica, said yesterday that the city’s ruling to let the bronze depiction of a defiant girl remain until February 2018 just feet from the bull’s flaring nostrils should be reviewed.

“How did the process happen and should permits be revoked?” he asked.

Siegel added that Di Modica should have been asked but “never was” and that “there are copyright and trademark infringement issues”.

At a news conference about the issue, Di Modica is reported [by Reuters] to have said that he envisioned his statue as a positive symbol, but that the addition of the courageous girl turned his bull into a villain.

Today's top stories

Kerrygold seller in trademark infringement bout

USITC investigates set-top boxes after Sony complaint

Trump announces IPEC nomination

Did you enjoy reading this story? Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox