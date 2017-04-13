Subscribe
mizoula-istockphoto-com-charging-bull-
13 April 2017Copyright

‘Charging Bull’ artist says ‘Fearless Girl’ sculpture violates his rights

The artist who created the “Charging Bull” sculpture in New York has reportedly said that a nearby sculpture called “Fearless Girl” violates his rights.

Yesterday, April 12, reports from Reuters and  The Guardian said that Italian-American artist Arturo Di Modica also said that the “Fearless Girl” sculpture changes the “meaning and context” of his sculpture.

Di Modica installed the “Charging Bull” in front of the New York Stock Exchange in 1987.

The artist spent $360,000 to create, cast and install the bull. It was installed after the 1987 stock market crash as a symbol of the “strength and power of the American people”.

“Fearless Girl” was installed on International Women’s Day, on March 8.

It has come to symbolise female empowerment since its installation.

The Washington Post reported that Di Modica “doled out sharp criticism” of the statue and said it was not art but a “publicity stunt”.

“Fearless Girl” statue was commissioned by State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) and created by artist Kristen Visbal.

An article written by SSGA said there has been an “overwhelming reaction” to the statue and that the company’s goal was to “raise awareness and drive a conversation around the need to improve gender diversity in corporate leadership roles”.

Reuters reported that Norman Siegel, the attorney acting on behalf of Di Modica, said yesterday that the city’s ruling to let the bronze depiction of a defiant girl remain until February 2018 just feet from the bull’s flaring nostrils should be reviewed.

“How did the process happen and should permits be revoked?” he asked.

Siegel added that Di Modica should have been asked but “never was” and that “there are copyright and trademark infringement issues”.

At a news conference about the issue, Di Modica is reported [by Reuters] to have said that he envisioned his statue as a positive symbol, but that the addition of the courageous girl turned his bull into a villain.

Today's top stories

Kerrygold seller in trademark infringement bout

USITC investigates set-top boxes after Sony complaint

Trump announces IPEC nomination

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown