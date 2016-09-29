Chanel files case against ‘illegal counterfeit’ operation

French high-end fashion house Chanel has sued an unnamed individual selling counterfeit products with the company’s trademarks online.

Chanel filed its lawsuit at the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Tuesday, September 27.

The fashion company claims that the defendant, who has not been identified, has infringed its trademarks, including ‘Chanel’ and the Chanel logo, by selling unauthorised products online.

Chanel claims in the suit that the defendant, based in an unknown foreign jurisdiction, is selling counterfeit products to consumers in the US.

Further, the defendant also uses copyright-infringing images of Chanel products on its website, imitation-handbags.ru, the company alleged.

The suit says that the defendant’s “entire internet-based website business amounts to nothing more than an illegal operation established and operated in order to infringe the intellectual property rights of Chanel”.

Chanel also claims that the defendant will “continue” to register new domain names and URL addresses in connection with its counterfeit operation.

The brand is seeking preliminary and permanent injunctions, the removal of the domain, and damages as result of trademark infringement and infringing activities.

In addition, Chanel has requested statutory damages of $2 million for each trademark used, pre-judgment interest and attorneys’ fees.