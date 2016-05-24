Subscribe
CBS and Paramount drop 'Star Trek' fan film case

US media companies Paramount Pictures and CBS Studios plan to end their lawsuit against a crowdfunded "Star Trek" tribute film.

CBS and Paramount previously claimed that the planned film "Star Trek: Prelude to Axanar" infringed its rights to the "Star Trek" franchise through the use of settings, characters and themes.

Axanar Productions, the producers of the planned film, set up a crowdfunding page on Kickstarter urging fans to pay money towards the film. At the time of writing it had raised $638,471.

CBS and Paramount claimed that they had ownership of the characters, clothes, words and Klingon language.

In a post on its KickStarter page, published on May 22, JJ Abrams, director of "Star Trek" and its sequal "Star Trek Into Darkness", said Paramount was dropping its lawsuit.

Alec Peters, a director at Axanar, posted on Facebook shortly after thanking Abrams for his support.

Both parties are trying to reach a settlement agreement but no official paperwork has been filed by the court.

