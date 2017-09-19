Subscribe
alexander_fagaulin-1
19 September 2017Copyright

Carrie Underwood tangled up in copyright claim

Country music singer  Carrie Underwood has found herself at the centre of a copyright dispute with two Canadian songwriters.

Georgia Lyons and Ronald McNeill filed a copyright infringement lawsuit at the US District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, Nashville Division on Friday, September 15.

Underwood, a former winner of singing competition “American Idol”, was accused of copying a song composed by the plaintiffs after it was brought to her in a pitch meeting.

The song, “Something in the Water”, was composed by Lyons and McNeill in August 2012.

They registered the composition with the Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers and received a US copyright registration in March 2017.

Lyons and McNeill claimed that they had entered into an agreement to pitch four of their compositions in January 2013.

In April 2014, the plaintiffs said they received a report stating that Underwood had listened to the song in a meeting to consider it for her upcoming album but had declined to use it.

One month later, Underwood and others wrote a similar composition called “ Something in the Water”, according to the claim.

Sony Music Nashville, a subsidiary of Sony Music, released Underwood’s album, which featured the allegedly infringing track, in September that year.

Underwood’s song was  certified platinum in February 2015.

“The hook of the infringing work … is structurally and lyrically identical, and substantially similar melodically to plaintiffs’ composition of the same title,” alleged the claim.

Lyons and McNeill are seeking an injunction, damages and profits.

This isn’t the first time Underwood has been accused of copyright infringement.

In August last year, WIPR  reported that Underwood and another country singer, Brad Paisley, had won an infringement suit over their song “Remind Me”.

The verdict was three years in the making.

Amy Bowen, a songwriter known as Lizza Connor, had claimed that the pair had copied her song of the same name.

But District Judge Aleta Trauger held that Bowen had failed to show that the “defendants’ use of some of the same musical techniques and melodic features was similar enough to her use of the same techniques and features to render the expressions of the hook phrases in the two works substantially similar”.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today’ top stories:

Steve Madden accused of design patent infringement

Waymo seeks to postpone Uber trial date

Battle of the law firms: Fish IP v Fish & Richardson

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones