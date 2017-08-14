Subscribe
kaan-tanman
14 August 2017Copyright

Cards Against Humanity granted injunction in copyright and TM claim

A US judge has granted the owners of card game Cards Against Humanity an injunction against Skkye Enterprises, a company accused of selling counterfeit versions of the game.

Cards Against Humanity filed a copyright and trademark infringement claim(pdf) against Skyye in September 2016 at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

The card game, which includes a “base” set, expansion and speciality packs, has been sold since December 2009.

Cards Against Humanity owns copyright number TX0007492177 at the US Copyright Office for its “base” set and numerous other copyright for its expansion packs.

The company has used the trademark ‘Cards Against Humanity’ since 2009, along with the tagline “A party game for horrible people”, its trade dress, which consists of white lettering on a black background with vertically aligned text, and a three-card design.

Cards Against Humanity is sold to US consumers through Amazon, its own website, eBay and, since 2014, various selected retail stores.

“The game has been recognised and promoted by Amazon on its storefront as the ‘#1 Best Seller’ in the toys and games category for five years,” said the suit.

Skkye was accused of making and selling counterfeit versions of the card game in a bid to “reap profit from unsuspecting customers”.

Cards Against Humanity added that the defendants, which include the owners of Skkye, communicated to the card game company that they have earned just $241.13 in profits.

“However, Cards Against Humanity has reason to believe that defendants’ revenues and profits earned far exceed this amount,” alleged the suit.

District Judge Audrey Fleissig granted (pdf) a permanent injunction and default judgment on Wednesday, August 9.

On copyright infringement, Fleissig said that an award of $12,000 per infringement, totalling $60,000—or three times the highest estimated sales of defendants’ infringing game—in combination with the other damages, is a “just and suitably deterrent outcome”.

The court awarded $20,000 per trademark infringement, for a total award of $60,000, which Fleissig said “compensates plaintiff in a fashion consistent with the purposes of the Lanham Act and case law”.

Cards Against Humanity was also granted an injunction against Skkye, along with an order for destruction of infringing goods.

It was also awarded attorneys’ fees, subject to a further submission to the court on their reasonableness.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories:

Rock band Jefferson Starship name dispute rolls on

Harley-Davidson continues fight against counterfeiters

Orrick expands team with K&L Gates lawyer

Patents set on fire at USPTO protest

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Wizards and demons: does a copyright claim spell trouble for card gamers?
20 September 2021   The end of netdecking? Ben Wodecki takes a deep dive into a problematic copyright grant that has upset passionate players of a card game.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown