14 October 2019CopyrightRory O'Neill

Canada's public broadcaster sues over Conservative campaign ad

The  Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), the country’s public service broadcaster, is suing the Conservative Party of Canada for copyright infringement over clips used in an online ad attacking incumbent prime minister Justin Trudeau.

In the lawsuit, filed last Thursday, October 10, the CBC said that the Conservative Party had "engaged in the unauthorised use of copyright-protected material”.

The ad in question was posted on a Conservative Party website, notasadvertised.ca. The video included clips from CBC television shows “The National”, “Power & Politics”, as well as footage of a Trudeau town hall that was broadcast on the network.

The video formed part of the Conservative Party’s campaign for the upcoming federal elections, which will be held next Monday, October 21.

According to the CBC, the video was taken down on Thursday, October 10 after correspondence from the broadcaster earlier that week.

In a statement, the Conservative Party said it had “grave concern that this decision was made on the eve of an election that CBC is to be covering fairly and objectively”.

“The Conservative Party considers this a complete distraction in the final days of a tightly contested election, and we will dispute this lawsuit fully,” the statement said.

The party said its use of the clips constituted fair dealing under the Copyright Act.

CBC journalists Rosemary Barton and John Paul Tasker, who featured in the video, were initially named as co-plaintiffs in the suit.

According to the public broadcaster, the complaint will be amended to remove the reporters’ names.

“To be clear, CBC/Radio Canada was the driver of this process, not the journalists," the broadcaster said in a statement.

The journalists were included in the suit as plaintiffs “because their images and journalism were misused for partisan purposes negatively impacting perceptions of their independence”.

“In order to avoid any confusion about the role of Rosemary Barton and John Paul Tasker, we intend to file an amendment to remove their names as applicants when the court opens on Tuesday."

