Canada ratification allows Marrakesh Treaty to enter into force

The Marrakesh Treaty, aimed at helping blind people access published works, will be brought into force after Canada became the 20th nation to ratify the agreement yesterday.

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)-administered treaty will enter into force on September 30.

On June 29, Ecuador and Guatemala became the 18th and 19th countries to ratify the treaty.

The treaty aims to address ‘book famine’ by requiring that nations adopt legal provisions that permit the reproduction and distribution of published works in accessible formats, including Braille, by introducing limitations and exceptions to copyright law.

Francis Gurry, WIPO’s director general, said: “This is great news for people with visual impairments and for the multilateral intellectual property system.”

Navdeep Bains, Canada’s minister of innovation, science and economic development, added: “I am honoured that Canada is counted among the countries that together are enabling the coming into force of the Marrakesh Treaty internationally.”

The 20 countries that are now part of the treaty are: India, El Salvador, United Arab Emirates, Mali, Uruguay, Paraguay, Singapore, Argentina, Mexico, Mongolia, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Peru, North Korea, Israel, Chile, Ecuador, Guatemala and Canada.

