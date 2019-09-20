Subscribe
shutterstock_730634437_sondem
20 September 2019CopyrightSaman Javed

Brands should add social media to their IP protection strategies: MarkMonitor

Almost two thirds (59%) of consumers believe it is a brand owner’s responsibility to keep them safe from counterfeiters, a new report suggests.

The report, published by MarkMonitor on Wednesday, September 18, surveyed 2,603 consumers from five countries in a bid to gauge consumer opinions on online shopping through social media.

The participants came from the UK, US, France, Germany and Italy.

The report found that 31% of participants had unwittingly bought a fake item online, and 23% of those had purchased the product via social media.

In addition, 63% of consumers say they don’t believe enough is being done by brands, online marketplaces and social media platforms to protect them from counterfeiters, fraud and cyber criminals.

Chrissie Jamieson, vice president of marketing at MarkMonitor, said the research highlights that regardless of where they shop online, “consumers are still being targeted by counterfeiters and are looking to brands and social media platforms to safeguard them”.

According to the report, “reputation is everything”. This was highlighted by the finding that the participants valued brand name above all else when it came to shopping on social media, with 55% of respondents making purchasing decisions based on brand reputation.

Jamieson urged companies to ensure they incorporate social media platforms in their brand protection strategies.

“Many social media platforms already have mechanisms in place to guard against the sale of the counterfeits and are constantly improving ways to detect and report fakes, but it’s clear that consumers feel more needs to be done by all stakeholders moving forward,” she said.

This story was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Brands not doing enough to protect online domains: MarkMonitor
8 May 2019   Nearly a quarter of brands have had their online domains targeted by cyber criminals, according to a new report from online brand protection company MarkMonitor.
Copyright
OpSec to buy Clarivate MarkMonitor brand protection business
6 November 2019   Anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions company OpSec Security is to acquire the MarkMonitor brand protection business from innovation analytics company Clarivate Analytics.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown