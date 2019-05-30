Subscribe
shutterstock_488832136_ivansmuk
30 May 2019CopyrightJan Maarten Laurijssen

Brand protection: Defining return on investment

When deciding on sound business investments, a key factor in the decision-making process, typically, is the return on investment (ROI). At its most primitive, an ROI is a system of measurement that gauges whether the revenue gain of the investment makes up the cost of the investment itself.

The standard equation to calculate an ROI is taking the profit of the investment and subtracting the cost of the investment, and then dividing that difference by the cost of the investment. In plain speak, an ROI is about determining whether you will be getting back what you put in or—preferably—more.

When your business encounters fakes

If your brand is affected by counterfeits in any way—whether they’re being sold through online marketplaces, or advertised on social media channels, or your distribution chain has been compromised—it may be in your best interests to seek out the help of a brand protection service.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright