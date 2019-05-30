Brand protection: Defining return on investment

When deciding on sound business investments, a key factor in the decision-making process, typically, is the return on investment (ROI). At its most primitive, an ROI is a system of measurement that gauges whether the revenue gain of the investment makes up the cost of the investment itself.

The standard equation to calculate an ROI is taking the profit of the investment and subtracting the cost of the investment, and then dividing that difference by the cost of the investment. In plain speak, an ROI is about determining whether you will be getting back what you put in or—preferably—more.

When your business encounters fakes

If your brand is affected by counterfeits in any way—whether they’re being sold through online marketplaces, or advertised on social media channels, or your distribution chain has been compromised—it may be in your best interests to seek out the help of a brand protection service.