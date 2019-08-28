Subscribe
shutterstock_1109848928_michaeljayberlin
28 August 2019CopyrightSaman Javed

Book publishers sue Audible over new ‘Captions’ feature

Several book publishers have filed a joint copyright infringement suit against Amazon’s Audible.

The lawsuit, filed Friday August 23 at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York was filed ahead of the launch of a new Audible feature, named Audible Captions.

Seven members of the Association of American Publishers, including HarperCollins, Macmillan, Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster, said Audible’s new mobile app feature takes copyright-protected works and repurposes them for its own benefit.

This “is the kind of quintessential infringement that the Copyright Act directly forbids”, the publishers said.

The new feature, which is set to launch on September 10, allegedly takes the publishers’ audiobooks and converts the narration into “unauthorised text and distributes the entire text of these ‘new’ digital books to Audible’s customers”.

The publishers said Audible did not seek a licence for the creation of the transcriptions.

Additionally, they said Audible Captions does not maintain the quality control “that readers have come to expect from the publishers”.

“Audible has admitted to publishers that up to 6% of the text may contain transcription errors, the equivalent of 18 full pages of a 300-page book,” the filing said.

“Audible will devalue the market for cross-format products and harm publishers, authors and consumers who enjoy the books,” it added.

Audible announced the new feature on July 15. Shortly after, the publishers informed Audible through cease-and-desist letters that Audible Captions constitutes copyright infringement.

This story was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Amazon sues over ‘fake’ job ads
25 June 2019   Amazon is suing unnamed defendants who it says are running a scam employment scheme online using the Seattle-based e-commerce company’s name and trademarks.
Copyright
Audible stalls ‘Captions’ feature rollout following copyright suit
3 September 2019   Amazon’s Audible will not enable its new “Audible Captions” feature for a number of audiobooks, following a copyright infringement complaint by several members of the Association of American Publishers.
Copyright
Amazon’s Audible settles copyright clash with publishers
16 January 2020   Amazon’s Audible has reached a settlement with major publishers over its plans to introduce captions to recordings.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones