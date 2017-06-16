BBC and Netflix unite with 28 companies to fight piracy

BBC and Netflix have united with 28 other content creators and on-demand entertainment companies to fight online piracy.

On Tuesday, June 13, the companies announced a new global coalition “dedicated to protecting the dynamic legal market for creative content and reducing online piracy”.

Members of the coalition—the Alliance for Creativity (ACE)—include Amazon, HBO, Hulu, Lionsgate, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Paramount Pictures, The Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros Entertainment.

According to the release, the legal marketplace for creative content has grown exponentially, with more than 480 online services worldwide available for consumers to watch films and TV programmes legally on demand.

“However, as more creative content moves online, piracy poses a continuing threat to creators, consumers and the economy,” explained ACE.

Last year, there were an estimated 5.4 billion downloads of pirated wide-release films, and primetime television and video on-demand shows using peer-to-peer protocols worldwide, claimed the coalition.

ACE will draw on the anti-piracy resources of the Motion Picture Association of America, and conduct research and work closely with law enforcement to curtail illegal pirate enterprises.

The coalition will also file civil litigation, forge relationships with existing national content protection organisations, and pursue voluntary agreements with others.

