Subscribe
istock-492300119-1-
16 June 2017Copyright

BBC and Netflix unite with 28 companies to fight piracy

BBC and Netflix have united with 28 other content creators and on-demand entertainment companies to fight online piracy.

On Tuesday, June 13, the companies  announced a new global coalition “dedicated to protecting the dynamic legal market for creative content and reducing online piracy”.

Members of the coalition—the Alliance for Creativity (ACE)—include Amazon, HBO, Hulu, Lionsgate, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Paramount Pictures, The Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros Entertainment.

According to the release, the legal marketplace for creative content has grown exponentially, with more than 480 online services worldwide available for consumers to watch films and TV programmes legally on demand.

“However, as more creative content moves online, piracy poses a continuing threat to creators, consumers and the economy,” explained ACE.

Last year, there were an estimated 5.4 billion downloads of pirated wide-release films, and primetime television and video on-demand shows using peer-to-peer protocols worldwide, claimed the coalition.

ACE will draw on the anti-piracy resources of the Motion Picture Association of America, and conduct research and work closely with law enforcement to curtail illegal pirate enterprises.

The coalition will also file civil litigation, forge relationships with existing national content protection organisations, and pursue voluntary agreements with others.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today's top stories:

Adidas fails to block sale of Skechers trainers

Senate Judiciary Committee approves IPEC

Germany delay probably not the end of the UPC, say lawyers

Federal Circuit partly affirms Volkswagen patent win

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Netflix and Amazon unite with film studios in copyright claim
11 January 2018   Major film and TV corporations have come together to oppose a popular source of allegedly pirated content in a copyright infringement suit.
Copyright
US streaming company wins $50m to cover piracy damages
3 February 2021   Defunct US television streaming company Omniverse One World Television has been awarded $50 million in damages after a US federal court found that its copyright licensing contract had been breached.
Trademarks
US court refuses ‘Peaky Blinder’ liquor sales ban
21 May 2021   The production company behind the BBC series “Peaky Blinders” has failed to block the sale of liquors using the name while its trademark suit continues.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Spotify underpaid royalties by almost 50%, says music body lawsuit