Bahrain government seizes 100,000 illegal works

The Bahrain government has seized 100,000 illegal works in its bid to combat piracy, according to officials from Bahrain’s Information Affairs Ministry.

A release from the Bahrain News Agency on Sunday, February 5 said that officials seized three websites that receive and decrypt encrypted channels for subscribers, along with 100,000 illegal works.

The seizure is part of Bahrain’s intensified campaign to combat piracy of computer software and audio-visual works.

Bahrain’s Information Affairs Ministry’s Mass Media Directorate announced that it had carried out 713 inspection and awareness-raising tours.

A total of 124 violations were found and seven cases have been referred to the Public Prosecution.

Administrative procedures have also been taken following 60 complaints filed by broadcast satellite company Orbit Showtime Network over copyright infringement of its channels.

The Information Affairs Ministry also underlined its commitment to copyright laws and international conventions ratified by the country.

It noted that the concerted efforts of ministries and government departments, including the Interior Ministry, the Public Prosecution, Customs Affairs and Municipalities, resulted in the destruction of 132,922 counterfeit items.

