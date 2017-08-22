Subscribe
madcircles
22 August 2017Copyright

Artist in copyright row over ‘troubling’ rape accusation scene

An artist at the centre of a copyright infringement dispute with the producers of the UK crime drama “Broadchurch” has rescinded her acceptance of a settlement offer worth £3,800 ($4,900).

Angela Hewitt, an artist from the Isle of Wight, UK, had threatened legal action against Kudos Productions for allegedly featuring her work without permission, according to documents seen by WIPR.

The letter to Kudos informing the company of the alleged infringement, sent in May, stated that a painting of a cockerel created by Hewitt was included in a “troubling scene” which involved a character being accused of rape.

“The symbolism of displaying a cockerel so prominently within the context of those scenes, and indeed an entire television show, centred on the investigation of a rape cannot be overlooked and is surely deliberate,” said the letter.

It added that the cockerel is “clearly depicted as connotative of the character whose home it is in, this being someone who is a stalker and suspected rapist”.

Kudos responded to Hewitt’s requested £10,000 for the alleged infringement through its legal representative Lee & Thompson, which made a counter offer of £3,800.

However, despite initially agreeing to that sum, Hewitt later rescinded her offer of acceptance.

“Our client does not accept your client’s proposed terms of settlement, namely the requirement for confidentiality,” stated another letter from Hewitt’s representative.

It added: “Our client denies your assertion that she was being opportunistic, indeed this is an accusation that is best levelled at your client who in a storyline revolving around rape saw an opportunity to use the work to relay a subliminal message.”

“Broadchurch” is a crime drama shown on the ITV channel. The complaint highlighted that the episode in question was viewed by more than 7.5 million people live, with more watching on catch-up services.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories:

Jägermeister faces dilution claims over 'Kühl as ice' advert

Sri Lanka sets 2018 target for Madrid Protocol accession

Photographer sues broadcaster over image of five billion dollar man

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
Lord Chris Holmes: ‘It’s high time to legislate AI’
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India