Artist in copyright row over ‘troubling’ rape accusation scene

An artist at the centre of a copyright infringement dispute with the producers of the UK crime drama “Broadchurch” has rescinded her acceptance of a settlement offer worth £3,800 ($4,900).

Angela Hewitt, an artist from the Isle of Wight, UK, had threatened legal action against Kudos Productions for allegedly featuring her work without permission, according to documents seen by WIPR.

The letter to Kudos informing the company of the alleged infringement, sent in May, stated that a painting of a cockerel created by Hewitt was included in a “troubling scene” which involved a character being accused of rape.

“The symbolism of displaying a cockerel so prominently within the context of those scenes, and indeed an entire television show, centred on the investigation of a rape cannot be overlooked and is surely deliberate,” said the letter.

It added that the cockerel is “clearly depicted as connotative of the character whose home it is in, this being someone who is a stalker and suspected rapist”.

Kudos responded to Hewitt’s requested £10,000 for the alleged infringement through its legal representative Lee & Thompson, which made a counter offer of £3,800.

However, despite initially agreeing to that sum, Hewitt later rescinded her offer of acceptance.

“Our client does not accept your client’s proposed terms of settlement, namely the requirement for confidentiality,” stated another letter from Hewitt’s representative.

It added: “Our client denies your assertion that she was being opportunistic, indeed this is an accusation that is best levelled at your client who in a storyline revolving around rape saw an opportunity to use the work to relay a subliminal message.”

“Broadchurch” is a crime drama shown on the ITV channel. The complaint highlighted that the episode in question was viewed by more than 7.5 million people live, with more watching on catch-up services.

Did you enjoy reading this story? Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories:

Jägermeister faces dilution claims over 'Kühl as ice' advert

Sri Lanka sets 2018 target for Madrid Protocol accession

Photographer sues broadcaster over image of five billion dollar man