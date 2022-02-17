Subscribe
shutterstock_1568526061_heerapix
17 February 2022Copyright

Apple scores win in diverse emoji copyright suit

Apple has persuaded a Californian court to throw out a lawsuit that accuses the technology company of wilfully infringing copyrights covering ethnically diverse emoji characters.

Yesterday, February 16, District Judge Vince Chhabria of the US District Court for the Northern District of California dismissed Cub Club Investment’s suit, after finding the Texas-based company didn’t show that Apple had copied anything that was eligible for copyright protection.

While Cub Club now has two weeks to file an amended complaint, Chhabria noted that, “having seen many of the emoji side by side in the complaint, the court is sceptical that Cub Club will be able to allege copyright or trade dress infringement in an amended complaint”.

Back in September 2020, Texas-based Cub Club Investment accused Apple of copying African-American businesswoman Katrina Parrott’s diverse emojis in a suit filed in Texas that later transferred to the Californian court.

Seven years before the suit, Parrott had launched the iDiversicons emoji brand in the Apple app store, which the suit claimed is the “world’s first diverse emoji”. The works-at-issue include emoji with five skin tones: African-American, Asian, Latino/Hispanic, Indian, and Caucasian.

Parrott, the CEO of Cub Club, began discussing a partnership with Apple during a Unicode Technical Committee meeting in 2014.

According to the suit, Parrott provided senior Apple employees with access to the emojis and created additional emojis in the hopes of partnering with the technology company. But, in 2015, Apple released its own diverse emoji designs.

In addition to claims of copyright infringement, the suit also accused Apple of trade dress infringement, unfair competition, misappropriation, and unjust enrichment.

Yesterday, Cub Club’s suit was dismissed, with Chhabria finding that, even if the allegations in Cub Club’s suit are true, the “idea is all that Apple copied”.

Chhabria said: “There aren't many ways that someone could implement this idea. After all, there are only so many ways to draw a thumbs up. And the range of colours that could be chosen is similarly narrow—only realistic skin colours (hues of brown, black, and beige, rather than purple or blue) fall within the scope of the idea. Cub Club's emoji are therefore ‘entitled to only thin copyright protection against virtually identical copying’.”

The judge added that the differences between Apple’s emoji and Cub Club’s emoji, including shadows and colouring, are “sufficient to take Apple’s emoji outside the realm of Cub Club’s protected expression”.

If Cub Club does not file an amended claim within 14 days, the dismissal will be with prejudice.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Aus court revokes two F45 fitness tech patents

Hermès’ MetaBirkin NFT dispute and the future of metaverse IP

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Apple’s diverse emojis infringe copyright, claims suit
21 September 2020   Texas-based Cub Club Investment has accused Apple of wilfully infringing its copyrights covering ethnically diverse emoji characters.
Patents
Apple gets greenlight to pursue Wi-Fi case in California
19 April 2022   Apple has succeeded in persuading the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that it should be able to fend off claims relating to Wi-Fi messaging patents in a California court.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’