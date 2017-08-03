Subscribe
vivalapenler
3 August 2017Copyright

Alibaba expands brand protection efforts with Chinese government

E-commerce platform Alibaba has expanded its brand protection efforts in partnership with the Chinese government.

The Cloud Sword Alliance, an IP taskforce set up by Alibaba and provincial and municipality governments in China, met in Hangzhou on Tuesday, August 1, to increase their efforts to protect brands selling on Alibaba.

Alizila, Alibaba’s news site, reported that the alliance was created last year in a bid to promote collaboration between Alibaba and law enforcement on investigations to track down IP infringers offline.

At a press conference, the group announced that the partnership with law enforcement has grown to comprise 13 government bodies, an increase from the original five.

The governments now include the provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Anhui, Jiangxi, Hainan, Guangdong, Fujian, Yunnan, Guizhou, Sichuan, Guangxi and Hunan, as well as the municipality of Shanghai.

The alliance plans to improve collaboration between the government and businesses, strengthen enforcement in the regions where infringers are most active, and step up IP protection awareness and training for law enforcement.

Jessie Zheng, Alibaba’s chief platform governance officer, said: “This is the first public communiqué between governments and enterprises at such scale [in China].”

This was first published on  Trademarks & Brands Online.

