Alec Baldwin wins payout from gallery over ‘fake’ painting

A dispute between American actor, comedian and producer Alec Baldwin and a New York art gallery owner over an allegedly fake painting has been resolved with a reported seven-figure settlement.

The case, which was filed at the Supreme Court of the State of New York in September 2016, centres on a painting Baldwin purchased in 2010.

The complaint (pdf) stated that Baldwin had agreed to purchase “Sea and Mirror” by Ross Bleckner for $190,000, which included the painting being delivered to him.

Mary Boone, owner of the Mary Boone Gallery, then delivered the painting soon afterwards.

The complaint stated that upon arrival, Baldwin noted that the painting “appeared brighter and smelled different than he would have expected”, but that Boone allegedly stated that the gallery had cleaned the painting as a courtesy “as the previous owners were heavy smokers”.

The complaint from Baldwin then claimed he later confronted the gallery about the authenticity of the work.

In May 2017, the gallery denied Boone had provided a counterfeit painting, and also rejected the claim she had admitted to providing a fake.

Yesterday, November 13, the case was discontinued with prejudice and without costs or attorneys’ fees to any party, in a stipulation of discontinuance (pdf) with prejudice signed by attorneys on both sides.

According to The New York Times, a lawyer for Baldwin would not reveal details of the settlement but acknowledged a few of the terms.

The report stated that Baldwin had been paid a seven-figure sum, plus he will receive two other Bleckner paintings, an existing work and a new painting created by Bleckner for Baldwin.

Baldwin also gets to keep the “Sea and Mirror” painting he bought from Boone, the report said.

