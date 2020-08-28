Subscribe
billperry
28 August 2020Muireann Bolger

Construction patents not infringed, rules Federal Circuit

A construction company has failed in its bid to persuade the  US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that competitors infringed its patents for its technology for developing underground structures to stabilise residential and commercial construction.

In a decision handed down yesterday, August 27, the Federal Circuit found that two of Substructure Support’s screw pile patents weren’t infringed, upholding a ruling by the US District Court for the Central District of California.

California-based  Substructure Support sued  Foundation Constructors and Foundation Pile for infringing patent US numbers 7,914,236 and 9,284,708, relating to “foundation piles”. These are tubular structures placed into the ground to provide stability for the foundations built over them.

According to the specifications of the patents, a rotational torque is applied through a “helical flight” at the tip of the foundation pile, which “draws the pile into a soil bed”, whereas the tip of the foundation pile, or pile tip, contains an end plate—a “bottom surface” that “caps off the end of the conical body of the pile tip, closing it off from the soil in which it is to be placed”.

The district court held that the accused companies’ products did not infringe the patents because they did not did not include any “end plate” to a pile tip, as claimed by Substructure Support.

On appeal, Substructure Support argued that that the district court’s ruling of noninfringement must be overturned because it incorrectly construed the claims. Specifically, the company challenged the district court’s construction of the “end plate having a substantially flat surface”.

The Federal Circuit, however, agreed with the district court, holding that, “the claimed surface cannot be an imaginary one”, and that according to Substructure Support’s logic, “that same pile tip would simultaneously infringe claims reciting an end plate with a curved surface, simply because one could”.

It concluded that the district court had been correct in its ruling that a “substantially flat surface” of the end plate does not refer to “an interior surface facing into the rest of the pile tip”.

The court also held that Substructure Support cannot manufacture a factual dispute by drawing “imaginary lines” to create an “end plate” and a “substantially flat surface” where none exist.

It concluded by stating: “Thus, the district court correctly ruled that the single, conically-shaped end piece of the accused pile tips does not meet the claimed protrusion extending outwardly from the end plate”.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Fed Circuit overturns inventorship ruling in Cisco suit
1 September 2020   The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has concluded that a Massachusetts court was wrong to find that automation company Egenera couldn’t re-add an inventor to its patent after Cisco had the patent invalidated.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024