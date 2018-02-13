Subscribe
baona
13 February 2018

Conference review: Innovation & IP Forum and Awards

The first edition of the Innovation & IP Forum and Awards was held in Paris on January 23, 2018.

More than 450 European and international key players of the innovation world—from institutions including the European Commission, major international companies such as IBM, Ericsson, AB InBev, Airbus, Nestlé, Tata Group, Time Inc, Nokia, Dassault, Qualcomm, Airbus, Lindt, Orange, Skoda, AT&T and H&M, and several IP associations—gathered for this major international summit on intellectual property and innovation.

In the one-day programme, 55 outstanding speakers debated and shared their expertise, knowledge and analysis during interactive roundtables and keynote speeches on the main topics of: patents, trademarks, designs, copyright, and data protection/IT.

The 16 panels hosted prestigious speakers including:

