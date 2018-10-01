Subscribe
Conference preview: Life Science IP Forum, London

In an interview with Legal IQ, which is hosting the Life Science IP Forum on November 27 and 28 in London, Ryan Zurek, managing director of IP merchant bank Ocean Tomo, described the life sciences IP market as “highly inefficient”.

He explained that early stage life sciences companies often prefer to focus on proof of concept and hiring capable employees rather than cultivating a patent portfolio. Zurek asserted that these IP inefficiencies could lead to long-term problems for life sciences companies when trying to raise capital.

Despite having the potential to unlock new remedies for previously incurable diseases, the life sciences IP market is currently saturated with exponential R&D costs and a complex regulatory landscape. In order to thrive in this challenging market, pharmaceutical innovators must ensure they develop a strong and broad patent portfolio to secure success for their business in the long term.

