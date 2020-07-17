Subscribe
shutterstock_1677993463
17 July 2020Rory O'Neill

Chinese hackers targeting COVID-19 IP, claims Barr

US attorney general William Barr has reiterated claims that Chinese hackers have tried to steal IP and research related to COVID-19.

Speaking on the Trump administration’s China policy at the Gerald Ford Presidential Museum yesterday, July 16, Barr said that Chinese state-backed hackers had “targeted American universities and firms in a bid to steal IP related to coronavirus treatments and vaccines”.

These activities had “disrupted the work of our researchers,” the attorney general said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) made similar claims in May, while its director Christopher Wray said earlier this month that Chinese IP theft was the “ greatest threat” facing the US.

Barr also cited IP theft as part of the reason for the dominance of Chinese manufacturing in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

“American firms face well-known obstacles in China’s health market, including drug approval delays, unfair pricing limitations, IP theft, and counterfeiting,” he claimed.

Barr continued: “Chinese nationals working as employees at pharma companies have been caught stealing trade secrets both in America and in China. And the Chinese Communist Party has long engaged in cyber-espionage and hacking of US academic medical centers and healthcare companies.”

China has long denied allegations of state-backed IP and  trade secrets theft, as well as claims that US firms can’t operate freely in the Chinese market.

A central pillar of the Trump administration’s accusations against China has been that foreign corporations are coerced into handing over know-how and IP as part of “joint ventures”.

Chinese officials have  always denied that this practice occurs, and  experts at IP consultancy Rouse have previously told WIPR that the narrative of forced technology transfer is exaggerated.

But in the face of mounting criticism from both EU and US companies and governments, China committed to  formally outlawing the practice last year, as part of a wider set of reforms aimed at improving the country’s reputation on IP.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
COVID-19 and IP
25 September 2020   As the race to find ways to combat the pandemic intensifies, competition laws and state aid laws should reflect the crisis situation, but compulsory licensing is unlikely to lead to victory, Sir Robin Jacob argues.
article
China raises stakes with new ‘foreign’ trade secret theft laws
16 July 2020   The National People's Congress (NPC) of the People's Republic of China has unveiled amendments to its criminal law regarding trade secret theft, following a surge in US IP suits against Chinese nationals in the US.
article
US accuses Chinese nationals of decade-long hacking campaign
22 July 2020   The US Department of Justice has charged two Chinese nationals with hacking into the computer systems of hundreds of victims, including companies working on COVID-19 research.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright