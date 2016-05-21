Subscribe
bvi
21 May 2016

BVI in focus: registering trademarks

On each day of the INTA annual conference in Orlando we are asking Jamal Smith, president of the British Virgin Islands Trademark Association, some questions about IP on the islands. Today he talks us through the best practice for trademark registration.

For trademark attorneys, what is the process for registering a trademark? Who is able to do it?

The process is extremely simple. There is an application form that can be completed by a trademark agent or the trademark owner. In both cases, only the trademark agent can file the application with the Registrar of Trade Marks. Every registered trademark must have a trademark agent. A list of registered agents in the BVI can be found on the BVI Financial Services Commission.

For a more detailed look at the registration process check our Trademark process chart. We have also produced a guide to registering trademarks in the BVI.

How many trademarks are registered in the BVI - how has that number changed over the years? What kind of growth do you expect?

We have more than 7,000 trademarks registered in the BVI. Over the years there has been a steady stream of registrations. We have seen a 50% increase in our registrations in the past eight months. This increased activity is partially credited to the modernisation of our trademarks legislation (Trade Marks Act, 2013). We anticipate that registrations will continue to increase at a similar, if not greater rate in the next few years.

Our legislation now captures priority registrations, registrations of olfactory marks, sound marks, 3D marks and service marks. The act also features enhanced protection for stakeholders through the registration of defensive marks and robust enforcement capabilities.

We are committed to the development of our intellectual property sector and are convinced that more stakeholders will come to appreciate the enviable benefits of having their trademarks registered and protected in the BVI.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
INTA 2016: Weekend roundup
23 May 2016   All the news stories from this weekend at INTA 2016.
Trademarks
BVI in focus: taking the islands home from INTA
25 May 2016   On each day of the INTA annual conference in Orlando we are asking lawyers in the British Virgin Islands some questions about IP. Today Jamal Smith, president of the BVI Trademark Association, explains where to go to take some of the islands back home with you.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024