Brand Value, Bridges, and a Body of Research

In May 2017, the Association introduced its 2018-2021 Strategic Plan, which has three core strategic directions: promoting the value of trademarks and brands, reinforcing consumer trust, and embracing innovation and change.

It is the first and second strategic directions that have contributed to INTA’s establishment of the Strategic Partnerships & Economic Research Department. The new department includes Ms. Francis and Renee Garrahan, INTA’s Economic Research Intern.

Its key initiative is to support the Brand Value Special Task Force, which was approved in March 2018 by the INTA Board of Directors and is charged with delving into the complex topic of brand value, brand equity, and brand valuation. Co-chaired by Heather Steinmeyer, an INTA Past President, and Doug de Villiers, INTA Advisory Director, this Special Task Force brings together a small team of members and non-members of diverse expertise, including brand and IP valuation, finance, economics, marketing, and tax, or a combination thereof.

Over the next two years, the Task Force will engage in focused research designed to provide a set of recommendations and actions for INTA to pursue, including how to help clarify the complex concepts and definitions borne out of the different brand valuation methodologies that currently exist.