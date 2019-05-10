Subscribe
10 May 2019

Brooke Shields sues Charlotte Tilbury over eyebrow pencil

American model Brooke Shields has filed a lawsuit against celebrity makeup artist and cosmetics brand  Charlotte Tilbury.

The complaint, filed at the  Superior Court of California for the County of Los Angeles, alleged that Shields’ “bold eyebrows” that have been the “trademark of her look” are used by Charlotte Tilbury to promote one of its eyebrow pencils without her permission.

According to the complaint, earlier this year Shields was out shopping when she came across an eyebrow pencil titled “Brow Lift”, sold by Charlotte Tilbury.

One of the shades in the pencil is labelled “ Brooke S”. Shields said Tilbury did not seek her consent before naming the pencil.

“Tilbury named the product after Shields hoping to capitalise on Shields’ iconic eyebrows,” the complaint said.

Shields argued that her eyebrows have been a target for endorsements and collaborations, citing a 2014 collaboration with MAC cosmetics to create the eyebrow-enhancing products such as an eyebrow pencil.

Additionally, she said she has not endorsed any cosmetics products since the release of the MAC collection, and has been investing “time and resources investigating opportunities to create her own cosmetics line with an emphasis on eyebrow enhancing”.

Also named as defendants in the suit are independent retailers who sell the Charlotte Tilbury cosmetics line. These include: Bloomingdale’s, Sephora, Nordstrom and Amazon.

On Amazon, the brow pencil is allegedly advertised as “inspired by the supermodel brow of the 90’s”.

Shields’ attorney, Alex Weingarten of Venable in Los Angeles, said: “This is an egregious violation of Brooke’s rights, which we will litigate vigorously to vindicate.”

