Brand protection company CSC buys rival NetNames

Brand protection company CSC has acquired rival business NetNames.

The US-based company, which also provides business administration services to corporations, bought the UK-based organisation for an undisclosed fee. The remaining terms were not disclosed.

NetNames also provides domain name management and brand protection services.

Mark Calandra, general manager at CSC, said that by obtaining NetNames, "CSC has significantly strengthened its position as the partner of choice for companies seeking to secure and promote their brands online.

“The complex and rapidly changing digital environment requires a partner who can help customers handle the challenges that come with having an online brand. CSC is that partner, and we are strengthened in terms of talent and strategy by the acquisition of NetNames.”