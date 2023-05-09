AWA promotes female patent attorney to group CEO

IP law firm AWA has announced the appointment of Sidsel Hauge as its new group chief executive officer, to commence on June 1.

Hauge has been with AWA for 14 years, and is currently the CEO of AWA Denmark, group vice president and a practising European patent attorney.

Throughout this time, she has advised clients engaged in the chemical and chemical engineering fields with patent procurement including drafting and prosecution and will continue to do so in her new role.

Hauge also regularly provides litigation support in complex infringement cases before the courts in Denmark and internationally.

Commenting on the appointment, AWA’s chair of the board Christian Lindfors said: “We are delighted that Sidsel will be our new group chief executive officer.

“Sidsel is a value-driven leader with an excellent track record in operational effectiveness while always remaining client-focused by actively practising European patent law. She has spearheaded AWA’s international growth efforts with a focus on the US market.

“The board looks forward to Sidsel realising the full potential of AWA as a leading intellectual property firm, which delivers excellent quality and fosters long-term relationships.”

Hauge added: “During my time here, I have only become more convinced by the strength of our firm’s fundamentals and the ability to build upon this strong foundation. I have been a part of and witnessed AWA’s expansions throughout Europe and Asia, and I want to continue enhancing our strong reputation in not only these markets, but globally as well.

“I look forward to growing with AWA in this new role, and will be very focused on continuous development to ensure our commitment to providing exceptional quality for our thousands of clients everywhere remains constant.”

Hauge is a member of the Disciplinary Committee under the Association of Danish Intellectual Property Attorneys (ADIPA), and co-chair of the Women in IP International Committee under the American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA).

She is ranked highly by major industry publications and legal directories including The Legal 500 and WIPR, and regularly attends and speaks at industry events.

AWA, which has offices in Belgium, China, Denmark, Hong Kong, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland, was founded in 1897 by the Swedish engineer Anders Wilhelm Anderson.