Subscribe

Arctic Invent

Arctic Invent

Physical Address: C44, Sector 2, Noida / Cambridge 9 Hills Rd Cambridge CB2 1GE

Telephone: +91-01204328026

Email: info@arcticinvent.com

Website: www.arcticinvent.com


Profile: 

Arctic Invent is a leading European firm owned Indian IP Consulting Firm.  Our global team of 100+ full-time subject matter experts provides comprehensive IP services across multiple industries. We are trained by seasons professionals and use technology to deliver great results with quality and on time.

Key differentiators:

  • Part of the Aalbun network, spanning 50+ countries
  • Offices in India, UK, Finland, US, and Poland
  • 24/7 availability for client support with varied team locations
  • Local IP office expertise
  • Trained by seasoned professionals
  • Technology-driven for quality, timely results

We combine European management with Indian expertise to deliver exceptional intellectual property solutions worldwide.


Areas of Specialization

  1. Patent drafting
  2. Patent searching and analytics
  3. Trademark Prosecution and filing
  4. Designs
  5. Patent Valuation
  6. Patent Landscape
  7. Trademark Search


Association:

TiE Global

INTA

IAM 300


Jurisdiction:

  • INDIA,
  • UK,
  • Finland,
  • Poland
  • USA




More features

Qualcomm sues Chinese mobile phone maker
When to use generative artificial intelligence in patent drafting
Xiaomi faces global FRAND litigation in France and India
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Burberry scents victory in perfume TM clash in India
Delhi’s landmark ruling on SEPs in Lava v Ericsson
Ericsson counsel: SEP verdict has ‘contributed towards shaping Indian jurisprudence’
Ericsson’s SEP triumph ‘paves way’ for future litigation in India