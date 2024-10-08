Arctic Invent
Physical Address: C44, Sector 2, Noida / Cambridge 9 Hills Rd Cambridge CB2 1GE
Telephone: +91-01204328026
Email: info@arcticinvent.com
Website: www.arcticinvent.com
Profile:
Arctic Invent is a leading European firm owned Indian IP Consulting Firm. Our global team of 100+ full-time subject matter experts provides comprehensive IP services across multiple industries. We are trained by seasons professionals and use technology to deliver great results with quality and on time.
Key differentiators:
- Part of the Aalbun network, spanning 50+ countries
- Offices in India, UK, Finland, US, and Poland
- 24/7 availability for client support with varied team locations
- Local IP office expertise
- Trained by seasoned professionals
- Technology-driven for quality, timely results
We combine European management with Indian expertise to deliver exceptional intellectual property solutions worldwide.
Areas of Specialization
- Patent drafting
- Patent searching and analytics
- Trademark Prosecution and filing
- Designs
- Patent Valuation
- Patent Landscape
- Trademark Search
Association:
TiE Global
INTA
IAM 300
Jurisdiction:
- INDIA,
- UK,
- Finland,
- Poland
- USA