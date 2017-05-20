A Quick Guide to the Annual Meeting

Here you will receive your badge, which will give you access to all Annual Meeting events including, education sessions, the Exhibition Hall, Hospitality, receptions, and all events affiliated with INTA. This year, all registrants will receive complimentary passes to use Barcelona’s public transport system.

We advise you to give yourself enough time to travel between educational sessions and networking and business meetings. For your own convenience, we further advise you to meet at the Fira Gran Via. There will be two meeting points to make finding people easier for you. These are located in the hallway outside the Hospitality Area in Hall 8.1.

Halls 8.0 and 8.1 are located at the North Entrance, where the morning shuttle drop-off and evening shuttle pick-up will be, as well as the taxi stand. These shuttles will travel to the five closest hotels and will also stop by the metro station in the evenings.

You can stay up to date by reading the INTA Daily News and following the 2017 Annual Meeting on Twitter (#INTA17)both of which will be your only source for updated room locations and schedule info. Download the free mobile app, called “INTA 2017”, to design your schedule. This app will guide you on the Annual Meeting schedule of events, room locations, and committee meetings, among other functions.

Besides educational sessions, there will be great opportunities to network. There will be the Annual Meeting Registrant First-Time Orientation and Reception on Saturday from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. There will also be Speed Networking opportunities in the Exhibition Hall, as well as networking excursions during which you can explore Barcelona.

Some other networking events that we recommend are:

○ Trademark Administrators Brunch: Fira Gran Via, Hall 8.0, Room C1; Sunday, May 21, from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. Separate and advance registration is required for the brunch.

○ Opening Ceremony and Keynote Address: Fira Gran Via, Hall 6; Sunday, May 21, from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

○ Welcome Reception: Fira Gran Via, Hall 7; Sunday, May 21, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

○ Lunch and Learn: Fira Gran Via, Hall 6; Monday and Tuesday, May 22-23, 1:15 pm to 3:15 pm.

○ Grand Finale: Ocean Promenade at Barceloneta Beach; Wednesday, May 24, from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

